Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, And Ty Dolla $ign Made The Baskin-Robbins Of Dance Tracks

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images + Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images + JB Lacroix/WireImage

It's been a minute since a new Jason Derulo song got all up in our earbuds, but the "Trumpets" singer is back — and he's in good company.

Derulo has teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for "Swalla," a steamy number that has all three chiming in over a wobbly beat that would feel right at home on the floor of a beach club in the Caribbean.

Derulo's falsetto is out in full force, Nicki works in a Dalai Lama shout-out, and there's more than enough rhythm to go around on this party anthem hitting just in time for you to learn all the words before spring break. Derulo is downright giddy about the collaboration, and shared a sneak peek of the vid, which is set to drop on February 23.

There's not a lot to go on from this glimpse, but one thing's for sure: Derulo is very, very, very stoked to be teaming up with two of hip-hop's finest, and he can't wait for you to try the track's flavors, too.