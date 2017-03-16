Getty Images

First Weezer, now Blink-182? It's a good day to be a '90s-alt-rock fan.

Blink's back with "Parking Lot," a classic pop-punk ode to suburban youthfulness. As Travis Barker relentlessly pounds away, Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba — remember: Tom DeLonge left the band in 2015 to hunt UFOs or something — wax nostalgic about the glory days of $10 rock shows. They name-drop bands like The Smiths and Violent Femmes along the way, giving way to this sugar rush of a chorus: "We are forgotten young suburbia / Loose on the streets of California / Fuck this place, let's put up a parking lot!" Hell yeah!

"Parking Lot" appears on the deluxe edition of Blink-182's Grammy-nominated 2016 comeback album, California. It arrives May 19 and includes 11 brand new tracks, as well as an acoustic version of the hit "Bored to Death." The band announced the album news with this exceedingly dramatic tweet: