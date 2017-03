Selena Gomez Is A Retro Bombshell On The April Cover Of Vogue

Selena Gomez is Vogue's April cover girl, and she is SMOLDERING.

While Selena Gomez has covered Vogue Brazil and Vogue Australia, this is her first American Vogue cover.

We should've guessed this was in the cards, considering Selena sat right next to Anna Wintour at the Coach NYFW show last month.

