Chelsea Houska's Snapchat

The infant is dressed just like his dear dad

Like Father, Like Son: Cole DeBoer's Baby Boy Knows How To Rock Camo

Chelsea Houska recently quipped during a Teen Mom 2 episode that she couldn't see her then-fiancé Cole DeBoer because he was "so camo-ed" (a reminder of the moment is below).

And now, it seems that their little boy Watson Cole is following in his daddy's footsteps in the fashion department. Like father, like son!

"Hey handsome @coledeboer," the 25-year-old captioned the Instagram image below, which finds the infant donning an ensemble similar to his dad's wardrobe staple. There's no concealing sweet Baby W in this type of ensemble -- would you look at that face?

And speaking of the little lad, Chelsea just discovered a connection between her second born and his great grandfather.

Turns out the moniker runs in the family! Be sure to catch Chelsea this Monday on Part 2 of the Teen Mom 2 season finale at 9/8c!