Teen Mom 2 Living Situation: The Cast Members Reveal Their Top Roommate Choice

The Teen Mom 2 ladies don't live under the same roof -- but can you imagine what that would be like if they did? This is the true story, of Jenelle, Kailyn, Leah and Chelsea, picked to live in a house (Real World style). So who would they choose to room with if they did reside together?

"I'd pick Chelsea because we're both equally messy and she could teach me hair and makeup," Kail reveals in the sneak peek above from the upcoming "100 Things About Teen Mom 2" special (which will air on Saturday).

And the feeling is mutual.

"I think I'd pick Kail, but I don't know," Chelsea adds. "They're all cool so..."

But who would Leah and Jenelle select? Watch the entertaining video to find out -- plus hear the gals divulge which lady's abode they would want to go to for dinner (hint: grilling would be involved!). And be sure to watch "100 Things About Teen Mom 2" special with the aforementioned foursome on Saturday at 5:30/4:30c and don't miss part 2 of the reunion special on Monday at 9/8c!