A Reminder That Lorde Doesn’t Care What You Think Of Her Dance Moves

‘One day I will do a normal dance ... but we have not yet reached that day’

It’s no secret that Lorde dances like a madwoman. It’s part of her charm, her whimsy, her appeal. So when she stormed the Saturday Night Live stage this past weekend, she unsurprisingly flailed and headbanged her way through “Green Light” with abandon.

Some people on social media criticized her eccentric moves, and all the fuss ultimately caused Lorde to reply on Facebook. While sharing a video of her SNL performance, she wrote, “one day i will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person and i will look more like your other favourite performers but we have not yet reached that day ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.”

To which we say: Please don’t EVER let that day come, Lorde! Her post was immediately met with comments from fans who commended her energy and originality, which is a great thing, because it’s more fun to take that whole “dance like no one’s watching” thing literally. This kind of passion is needed, people.