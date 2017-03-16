Here Are The Teen Mom 2 Girls' Favorite Motivational Sayings

Kailyn Lowry's Instagram

Everyone has those mottos that help get them through a trying moment, and the Teen Mom 2 gals are no different. So what is their go-to quote in this type of scenario?

"My favorite motivational saying is, 'There is always a way to get through the s**t,'" Kailyn revealed to MTV News. "And that is by yours truly -- me." A KL original!

Meanwhile, Leah's choice is "live your standard" -- and the Instagram account's inspirational quotes are prominently featured on the West Virginia native's social media pages.

Lastly, Jenelle has three picks because, sometimes, one isn't enough: "Surround yourself with positive people," "Don't stress yourself out over the little things," and "Don't let anyone kill your happiness."

What is your favorite motivational saying?