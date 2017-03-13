Demi Lovato Is Fully On Board With An R-Rated Camp Rock 3

Getty Images

Camp Rock fans, get ready to break out your flat irons, because it appears Camp Rock 3 may actually be within the realm of possibility. Only, you won’t be able to find it on Disney Channel. Because it’ll be WAY too dirty for kids to handle.

According to Demi Lovato, all of Joe Jonas's talk about making a “dark” and “adult” reboot of their beloved 2008 DCOM (and its 2010 sequel) was her idea... and they’re completely serious about it.

“Yes, we're totally gonna do it,” Demi told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend. “It'd be like American Pie meets Disney Channel... It's going to happen.”

Her comments came after Joe told Marie Claire that a grown-up sequel had been discussed, and after he got fans in a tizzy with a pic of he and Demi captioned “CR3?”.

“Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film,” he said. “Well, not an adult film. An R-rated film. We've joked around about the idea a couple times.”

Are we ready for a world where “We Rock” becomes “We Fuck” and “Who Will I Be” becomes “Who Will I Be (Let’s Role Play)”? Jury’s still out — we’re waiting on the other two JoBros to weigh in. Your move, Nick and Kev.