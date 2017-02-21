Watch Emma Watson Sing The Opening Number From Beauty And The Beast

Disney

The cast of Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast film has officially kicked off its whirlwind press tour in Paris. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Disney released the first sneak peek from the film's ambitious seven-minute opening number, “Belle,” originally penned by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman.

In it, we get a snippet of Emma Watson's lovely rendition of the song as well as the vibrancy of the “poor, provincial town” at the center of the film. For her part, Watson adds a level of sophistication to her Belle, hinting at the fact that perhaps her Disney heroine isn't as much of a hopeless romantic as its animated counterpart. That said, the clip is only 60 seconds long, so it's not like we can surmise anything substantial — other than the fact that director Bill Condon has seemingly nailed the theatricality of the beloved classic.

While promoting the film in the City of Lights, Watson, Condon, and the rest of the cast — including Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and composer Menken — snapped this perfectly candid (and not staged in any way) photo on a rooftop in Paris.

Here's hoping Lumière and Cogsworth join the fun soon, because it's really not a party until Sir Ian McKellen gets involved.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17.