Mukta Mohan

Scenes From Friendship Park, The Only Place On The Border Where People Can Talk Face-To-Face

The border between the United States and Mexico stretches almost 2,000 miles. When it reaches the westernmost end of the country, there’s an 18-foot-tall fence that continues into the Pacific Ocean.

It’s here at the beach, with San Diego, California on one side and Tijuana, Mexico on the other, that we reach Friendship Park—the only place along those 2,000 miles of border where people in the United States and people in Mexico can talk face-to-face.

On MTV's podcast "The Stakes," I visited Friendship Park to share stories from this bi-national meeting place. A few names have been changed to protect their identities.

