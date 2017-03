Mukta Mohan

Producer Mukta Mohan brings us to the only place on the border where people from the U.S. and Mexico can talk face-to-face

Welcome back to “The Stakes.” This week, producer Mukta Mohan brings us stories from Friendship Park: the only place along the 2,000 miles of border between the United States and Mexico where people from both countries can talk to each other face-to-face.

Thanks for being with us on this journey, internet. You can subscribe to our show and other fine MTV Podcasts productions on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, and Spotify.