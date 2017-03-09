Getty Images / MTV News

Meet the rising artists performing at the festival (and vote for your fave)

The 2017 MTV Woodies Lineup Is Stacked — But Only One Act Can Earn Your Cosign

A whole roster of incredible up-and-coming performers will take the stage at the 2017 MTV Woodies, but only one of them can be officially cosigned by you.

On Thursday, March 16, the MTV Woodies will celebrate the year's most exciting emerging talent. The main show, airing on MTV at 11 p.m. ET/PT and hosted by Rick Ross, will feature performances from Desiigner, D.R.A.M., Lil Yachty, Jidenna, Khalid, and Starley. And ahead of the main show broadcast, the emerging artist festival will show off six artists who are about to take 2017 by storm. (You can catch the fest at 8 p.m. ET/PT broadcasting on MTV Live or live-stream the whole thing at woodies.mtv.com.)

D.R.A.M, Lil Yachty, Young M.A, Bibi Bourelly, MUNA, and PVRIS will all storm the stage at South by Southwest Music Festival (SXSW). Ahead of the MTV Woodies live broadcast, you can vote to cosign your favorite of the six performers by tweeting a Woodies-specific hashtag complete with a microphone emoji (🎤).

Not only will you be edging your personal fave closer to victory, but you'll also be entered into the running to win a six-month Spotify Premium membership when you vote.

Still on the fence as to who deserves your MTV Woodies cosign? Meet the lineup below.

D.R.A.M. You might remember D.R.A.M. (that stands for "Does Real Ass Music," by the way) from his hit single "Broccoli" with fellow MTV Woodies performer Lil Yachty. He dropped his debut album Big Baby D.R.A.M. in 2016, and yes, that's his very own dog on the cover. To cosign D.R.A.M., use the tag #WoodiesCosignDRAM🎤.

Lil Yachty Lil Yachty's red braids are unmistakable, and so are his gently Auto-Tuned vocals on songs like "One Night." He's been everywhere over the past year, but in 2017 he's finally gearing up to release his debut album, Teenage Emotions. To cosign Lil Yachty, tweet #WoodiesCosignLilYachty🎤.

Young M.A Young M.A's breakthrough single "Ooouuu" dropped almost a year ago and cemented her as one of rap's most exciting new voices. Even Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé count themselves as fans of this young Brooklyn rapper. To cosign Young M.A, tweet #WoodiesCosignYoungMA🎤.

Bibi Bourelly Born in Berlin, Bibi Bourelly has a handful of strong singles to her name, including "Riot," "Ego," and "Sally." She's also one of the songwriters behind some of your favorite Rihanna tracks of the past couple years, like "Higher" and "Bitch Better Have My Money." To cosign Bibi Bourelly, tweet #WoodiesCosignBibiBourelly🎤.

PVRIS Hailing from Massachusetts, the electro-rock band PVRIS released their debut LP White Noise in 2014. They embarked on their first-ever headlining tour last year, which concluded with a slot at Lollapalooza, and this year they'll be opening for Muse and Thirty Seconds to Mars across North America. To cosign PVRIS, tweet #WoodiesCosignPVRIS🎤.

MUNA Alt-pop trio MUNA met at college, and they've taken their unique chemistry all the way to Lollapalooza. They released their debut album, About U, last month. To cosign MUNA, tweet #WoodiesCosignMUNA🎤.

Here's another look at your Woodies main show performers in case you missed them.

The 2017 MTV Woodies air live on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 11p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Plus, don’t miss the 2017 MTV Woodies Festival at 8p.m. ET/PT on MTV Live or live-stream the whole thing at woodies.mtv.com.