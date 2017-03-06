Watch Adele Freak Out When A Mosquito Starts ‘Sucking Her Blood’ Onstage

Getty Images

Almost four months after a rogue bat crashed her gig in Mexico City, Adele has been victimized by yet another member of the winged community: the mischievous mosquito.

While performing in Brisbane, Australia last night (March 5), the Grammy winner was rudely interrupted by some blood-sucking miscreants, and she responded in a predictably hilarious fashion.

“I’m sorry, I’m not Australian, I don’t like bugs!” Adele told the crowd after flailing her arms, screaming a string of expletives, and bolting across the stage. According to the 25 singer, the mosquito was “sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!” And when she spotted even more of the pesky bugs, she insisted, “They’ve everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me!”

Crazy mosquitos. They must be Beyoncé fans.