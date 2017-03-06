A Reveal To Remember: Daddy-To-Be Jason Wahler Is Having A...

Jason Wahler's Instagram

Jason Wahler surrounded himself with a bunch of ladies when he was featured front and center on Laguna Beach and The Hills. And now, the MTV alum is about to have a very special girl in his world: The dad-to-be and his wife Ashley Slack will soon welcome a daughter!

The future parents -- who divulged that they were expanding their brood late last month -- recently held a gender reveal bash with their nearest and dearest. And, as seen in the clip below, Jason and Ashley excitedly pop a big black balloon, which contained a bunch of pink balloons and confetti.

In addition, Jason shared a fantastic candid of him and his wife post-celebratory moment. No denying these sweethearts are thrilled! And if they have any questions about rearing a petite princess, there are a few familiar SoCal faces who know a thing or two about having daughters (like Kristin Cavallari and her mini-me Saylor James, Audrina Patridge and her munchkin Kirra, Casey Reinhardt and her "darling angel" Kensington and Morgan Smith and her kiddo Georgia.)

Be sure to offer your congrats to Jason and Ashley in the comments, and stay with MTV News for updates throughout the pregnancy!