This Laguna Beach Alum Is Going To Be A Dad

Michael Muller

The parent-to-be says he and his wife are 'so overjoyed and excited'

Twelve years ago, Jason Wahler melted a whole lot of Laguna Beach hearts -- but pretty soon, the MTV alum will have a brand-new addition that will surely melt his own. That's because the Hills cast member is going to be a dad!

"We are so overjoyed and excited for this baby!" Jason and his wife Ashley revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "We absolutely love kids and are so happy to finally be starting a family of our own."

The parent-to-be does know the peanut's gender, but that's going to remain under wraps for now. And as he gears up for impending fatherhood, Jason can't wait to see his offspring "have their first words or walk for the first time. All of it is such an incredible journey and blessing we get to be a part of."

Offer your hearty congrats to Jason and Ashley in the comments -- and for a retro rewind, check out the Season 2 clip of the MTV alum's teenage love life (memories!):