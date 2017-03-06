Watch The Original Pink Ranger Surprise The New Power Rangers

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson pulled off an epic feat when she surprised the cast of the upcoming Power Rangers movie during a press day in Toronto over the weekend. The actress best known for playing Kimberly Hart on the beloved '90s series posed as a local reporter and crashed an interview with stars Naomi Scott (Pink Ranger), Ludi Lin (Black Ranger), and Dacre Montgomery (Red Ranger).

Speaking as a Mighty Morphin mega-fan, I have to say it's pretty cool to see Johnson and her successor in the same room together. And it's even cooler to watch the OG Kimberly address the biggest point of contention among fans of the original: the new Power Rangers' enhanced abilities. The new Rangers are super-powered beings, whereas Johnson's old squad just "drove big machines" and kicked lots of Putty butt. Here's what the new squad had to say.

Power Rangers hits theaters March 24.