Taylor Lautner’s Throwback Pic Will Break Your One Direction Heart

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Hilarity For Charity / Danny Martindale/Getty Images

Throwback Thursday is supposed to be an excuse to show the internet how insanely adorable you were in third grade, but Taylor Lautner decided to go the other TBT route — making people upset because things aren't like they used to be.

On March 2, the Scream Queens star posted a pic on Instagram that screams, “TOO SOON.” He captioned the pic: “#tbt to when Zayn and I were in One Direction 😢.” No no no no no no. No.

Look how happy everyone was. Remember the good ol' days the boy band was a party of five and guest-starred on iCarly? Seriously, Taylor, why are you doing this to us? Now our One Direction feels are in overdrive. I hope you're happy. Throwback Thursday canceled.