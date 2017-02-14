13 Celebrities You Totally Forgot Were On iCarly

Getty

For seven seasons Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, and Nathan Kress made you laugh (and occasionally tear up) as Carly, Sam, and Freddie on Nickelodeon's iCarly. When they weren't hosting their own hit web series, they were getting into all sorts of bizarre shenanigans with their friend Gibby and Carly's older brother, Spencer. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

Sometimes a few famous friends joined them along the way. Remember these talented guest stars?