9 Famous Threesomes That Will Shatter Your Childhood
They grow up so fast
The actors and actresses you grew up watching eventually move onto older and more mature roles, and with that comes some scandalous parts. Seeing them participate in a half-nude sex scene is enough to destroy your childhood as it is, but a threesome? That's a whole new level of insanity.
Please say goodbye to your childhood, then proceed ahead.
-
Hilary Duff in Gossip GirlThe CW
Hey there Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here reminding you that Hilary Duff, Penn Badgley, and Jessica Szohr did the dirty in 2009. Gordo is shook.
-
Blake Lively in SavagesUniversal
Speaking of Gossip Girl, your girl Blake had some three-way fun, too. In Savages, Lively got it on with Taylor Kitsch of Friday Night Lights and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Clear eyes, full hearts, use a condom.
-
Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson in Spring BreakersA24
High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson, and James Franco are — ahem — all in this together. A is probably watching somewhere in the distance.
-
Ben Stiller in ZoolanderParamount
Whether you saw Zoolander when it first came out or know Stiller from his kid-friendly Night at the Museum days, this hookup with Owen Wilson and Christine Taylor is all kinds of bizarre.
-
Kristen Stewart in On the RoadIFC
Here's Kristen Stewart — once Twilight's Bella Swan — getting cozy with two dudes. She must've decided Edward wasn't enough for her anymore.
-
Emma Roberts in American Horror StoryFX
There were actually several AHS threesomes with childhood-shattering implications. One involved Nickelodeon alum and Scream Queens star Emma Roberts, whose character is half-dead at the time of coitus.
-
Lady Gaga in American Horror StoryFX
The rest of the AHS threesomes and orgies were orchestrated by Lady Gaga's bloodthirsty character. "Bad Romance," indeed.
-
Christian Bale in American PsychoLionsgate
Before you knew him as Batman, Christian Bale — playing serial killer Patrick Bateman — filmed himself having sex with two prostitutes in American Psycho.
-
Abigail Breslin in Scream QueensFox
Little Miss Sunshine — Chanel #5 on Scream Queens — went on to fool around with twins Roger and Dodger, eventually picking Roger in Season 1 after the boys got tired of her indecision. Then Dodger was promptly killed by the Red Devil, because sure.