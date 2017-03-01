Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Naked-Kayaking Romance Is Over

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

It seems like only yesterday they were Instagram official

We've come so far since those naked-kayaking pictures last summer, but alas, it wasn't meant to be: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have reportedly called it quits after nearly a year of dating. Their reps jointly told People: "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

Though they posed for a pic together at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party over the weekend, they apparently spent very little time with each other. The next day (February 27), Bloom posted a selfie of himself and Perry's adorable pup on Instagram, but Perry was nowhere in sight.

While fans are sad to see them split, at least we'll always have those insane Clinton Halloween costumes and that time the duo donned Mr. and Mrs. Claus attire to surprise patients at a children's hospital.

At least now we all have a running chance to be the new Mrs. Bloom, right?