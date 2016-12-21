Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic - Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Get Their Santa And Mrs. Claus On For Charity

The countdown to Christmas is on, but Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom wanted to kick off the holiday a little early — and make the days of some kids with a sweet surprise in the process.

On Tuesday (December 20), Perry and Bloom stopped by Children's Hospital Los Angeles to spend time with some of the patients and spread some holiday cheer. They didn't just show up and hang out, though: They donned matching red and white outfits as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Bloom didn't bother with a puffy white beard, but that's cool: It looks like he and Perry had an absolute blast, and it seems like the kids did, too.