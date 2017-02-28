Settle In For Kanye West’s Sexy, 17-Minute Remix Of The-Dream’s ‘Bed’

Getty Images

Pull up a seat: Kanye West’s new super-sized track demands your undivided, 17-minute attention.

’Ye has returned to SoundCloud after an eight-month absence to share a remix of the 2007 song “Bed,” which was co-written by The-Dream for R&B singer J. Holiday. West’s atmospheric version features The-Dream’s vocals (sadly, his own voice is nowhere to be found) and stretches on for a very reasonable 17 minutes and 19 seconds. The ambience gets darker and noisier as the song progresses, but The-Dream’s sexual propositions remain as sweet as ever, even after you’ve heard them on loop over and over again.

West’s spacey edit — titled “BED YEEZY SEASON 5 (FT. THE DREAM)” — was cocreated by his collaborators DJDS and played on loop during the Yeezy Season 5 fashion show on February 15. It also marks a welcome return to the creative sphere for West, who ended 2016 with a brief hospitalization and a tour cancellation. Here’s hoping this is a sign of more new music to come.