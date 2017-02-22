Getty Images

Is there anything she can't do?

Rihanna Is Harvard’s Humanitarian Of The Year, Because She’s Better Than All Of Us

A week after singlehandedly saving the Grammys with her flask-flaunting shenanigans, Rihanna is being recognized for her much more pivotal humanitarian efforts.

The singer/actress/designer/philanthropist has been named Harvard University’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year. She’ll visit the campus next Tuesday (February 28) to accept the prestigious Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award, which has previously been received by the likes of Malala Yousafzai and James Earl Jones.

The honor in part recognizes Rih’s charitable work with her Clara and Lionel Foundational Scholarship Program and her efforts in promoting education in Caribbean countries. It further honors her work with the Global Partnership for Education and the Global Citizen Project.

S. Allen Counter, the Harvard Foundation’s director, added, “Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados.”

How she managed to do all of that while also topping Billboard charts, designing our favorite shoes, and slaying red carpets is a mystery, but is only further proof that Rihanna's a superhuman queen who is better than any of us.

The only question is, how big will Drake make the billboard congratulating Rih for her new award?