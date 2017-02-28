Getty Images

What Are Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, And Migos All Doing On DJ Khaled's Music Video Set?

DJ Khaled is already known for his extensive collaborations with other icons, but his next song and music video might just pack the most star power in one place yet.

The producer's Instagram feed is currently chock-full of guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, Migos, Lil Wayne, and Justin Bieber. They all seem to be shooting a music video together in support of Khaled's forthcoming 10th album, Grateful, though the details, as he puts it, are still "top secret."

Here's what we do know: Justin Bieber looks happier than he's been in months, especially when he's running laps around Khaled for no real reason. Chance the Rapper is wearing a hoodie with horses on it in one photo. And Khaled's son Asahd is executive producing the whole thing like he did with "Shining."

The kid already has great taste, and he'll only go up from here.