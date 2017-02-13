Jay Z Raps About His And Beyoncé’s ‘Twin Babies’ On Their Surprise New Song

Getty Images

After slaying the Grammys stage with her golden performance, Beyoncé kept “shining” into the night by unceremoniously dropping a new song with DJ Khaled and her husband, Jay Z.

Mere minutes before losing the Record of the Year and Album of the Year prizes to Adele, the trio’s surprise new single, "Shining," arrived on — shocker! — Tidal. The upbeat track finds Bey in full-on victory mode, boasting about “all this winning” and warning, “Don’t try to slow me down.” Jay comes in later with his first verse of 2017, referencing his and Bey’s twin announcement by rapping, “One ain’t enough, I need two.” He also drops an apt reference to his 21 Grammy wins, reminding us that the Carters have plenty of gold between them, thankyouverymuch.

On Instagram, Khaled revealed that “Shining” is the first single from his upcoming 10th album, Grateful. He also shared the track's cover art, which features his baby son in a tux with Bey's heavenly rays on his shoulders.