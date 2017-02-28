Justin Timberlake Will Always Be A 12-Year-Old With Questionable Hair To His Mickey Mouse Club Costar

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The ’90s Mickey Mouse Club show is getting lots of love this week after two of its stars — Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling — had a brief reunion during JT's "Can't Stop the Feeling" flash mob performance at the 2017 Oscars.

Though Timberlake crushed his big moment, his MMC costar Keri Russell confessed on The Tonight Show that she still pictured the 36-year-old actor and artist as the 12-year-old kid she used to know. Her hot take on Timberlake's performance? "You know what, he actually, he's good," Russell said on Monday night (February 27).

The Americans star explained how Timberlake was 12 when she was 17, so she still sees him as that "little kid" all these years later. While she didn't talk about his questionable hairstyle back then, we will never forget it. Check out the cute video above (the JT part starts around the 2:20 mark).