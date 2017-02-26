Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Stole A Kiss During His Oscars Performance

Getty Images/ MTV News

Justin Timberlake peer pressured everyone at the Oscars to get off their butts and dance their feet off. He may have been "speechless" when he found out about his Oscar nomination for "Can't Stop the Feeling," but he found his voice in time to perform the infectious song at the awards show Sunday (February 26).

And what a performance it was. He danced into the theater and down the aisles, gathering more dancers as he went by. By the time he was done, the audience was basically a flash mob of celebrities turning up to the Trolls theme. In the midst of all that craziness, Timberlake somehow snuck in a sweet kiss with wife Jessica Biel.

Kevin Winter/Getty

But that wasn't the only affection displayed during JT's performance. Right before taking the stage, he squeezed in a quick hug with fellow Mickey Mouse Club alum Ryan Gosling. Their reunion lasted all of a hot second, but I suppose nothing this beautiful can last forever.

Britney, where you at?