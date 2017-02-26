John Legend Lit Up The Oscars Stage With A High-Flying La La Land Medley

Getty Images/ MTV News

The star power at Sunday night’s Oscars was already mile-high the second Meryl, Denzel, and more legends stepped into the Dolby Theatre. But it hit its peak once John Legend took the stage for a La La Land medley so starry, it practically twinkled through our TV screens.

Introduced by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Legend performed the Best Original Song–nominated numbers from La La Land: "City of Stars" and "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)." During each, a bevy of dancers moved gracefully about the stage as Legend sang soulfully about the joys and sorrows of pursuing your dreams. The medley hit its peak when a couple rigged to wires soared overhead, dancing against a backdrop of sparkly stars and evoking the ballroom moves Stone and Gosling performed in the film. Truly, the Oscars stage "never shined so brightly."