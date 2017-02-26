Moana’s Teen Star Was Basically Beyoncé During Her Oscars Performance

Getty Images

If you don't know the name Auli'i Cravalho, prepare to change that. Last year, the 16-year-old made her film debut voicing Moana's titular Polynesian princess, and tonight she made her Oscars debut with a star-making performance of "How Far I'll Go."

Introduced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Moana musical mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda kicked the performance off with an original rapped prologue, setting the scene for Cravalho's power ballad. With her hair blowing in the wind like Beyoncé, the Hawaiian teen proved why she's a bona fide star, nailing every note of that soaring, empowering chorus. No doubt she did Miranda proud.

"How Far I'll Go" is nominated for Best Original Song alongside La La Land's "City of Stars" and "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)," Trolls' "Can't Stop the Feeling," and The James Foley Story's "The Empty Chair." If it wins, Miranda will be the youngest person ever to be an EGOT winner, but don't worry — he's totally chill about it.