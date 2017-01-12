Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Totally Chill About That Whole EGOT Thing

Barry King/WireImage

Given the insanely long list of achievements Lin-Manuel Miranda has collected over the past decade, it was only a matter of time before clinching EGOT — a rare distinction that involves filling your shelf with at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award each — became less of a dream and more of a very real possibility.

Thanks to Disney's Moana, to which Miranda contributed original music, it looks like he has a great shot of not only making EGOT happen, but breaking a record for the coveted honor in the process.

If he brings home an Oscar (the nominations for which will be announced later this month), Miranda will become the youngest-ever EGOT winner at 37. The guy who currently holds that title, Robert Lopez, won for Frozen's smash song "Let It Go" in 2014 when he was 39. Miranda could become the 13th person ever to reach EGOT status, which is a big deal for sure. But he's not sweating it too much.

"You can’t worry about that because you have no control over it," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Why would you spend time on that? I lived through the thrill of seeing [Lopez] win the Tony for Avenue Q and it was the first time I saw someone on an award show I knew personally. I was like, 'Oh my god, Bobby Lopez is winning a Tony Award!' Then I’m screaming in my house when he completed the EGOT for Frozen, so I’ve already had all those thrills vicariously through him. I’m good no matter what happens."

That's all fine and good and everything, but we're rooting for you, LMM, so here's a head's up that we'll be screaming in our houses should you win big at the Oscars on February 26.