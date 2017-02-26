Oscars 2017: See The Full Winners List

On the glitziest night in Hollywood, the actors took their seats at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre. Once we'd finished commenting on all the red-carpet fashion, we were glued to the awards races.
With a stunning 14 nominations — the most of any contender this year — La La Land stood to break a record for most wins. The film about dreams and ambition in the City of Stars was vying for Oscars in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (for Emma Stone), Best Actor (for Ryan Gosling), and Best Original Song categories — to name just a few.
And although La La Land took home prizes in six categories, its Best Picture loss to the the critically acclaimed Moonlight made for one of the most embarrassing moments we've seen on Oscar night.
See the complete winners list below:
Best Picture
WINNER: Moonlight
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Best Actor
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Actress
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Best Director
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Song
WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“The Empty Chair,” The James Foley Story
Best Documentary Feature
WINNER: O.J.: Made in America
13th
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red Turtle
My Life as a Zucchini
Moana
Best Animated Short
WINNER: Piper
Pearl
Borrowed Time
Blind Vaysha
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Moonlight
Arrival
Fences
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Manchester by the Sea
La La Land
Hell or High Water
The Lobster
20th Century Women
Best Original Score
WINNER: La La Land
Lion
Jackie
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Foreign Language Film
THE WINNER: The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Land of Mine
Tanna
A Man Called Ove
Achievement in Film Editing
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Moonlight
Arrival
Hell or High Water
Achievement in Production Design
WINNER: La La Land
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
Arrival
Passengers
Achievement in Visual Effects
WINNER: The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Kubo and the Two Strings
Doctor Strange
Deepwater Horizon
Achievement in Cinematography
WINNER: La La Land
Moonlight
Arrival
Silence
Lion
Best Documentary Short
WINNER: The White Helmets
Joe’s Violin
Extremis
Watani: My Homeland
4.1 Miles
Costume Design
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Allied
Jackie
Achievement in Sound Editing
WINNER: Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Deepwater Horizon
La La Land
Sully
Achievement in Sound Mixing
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
La La Land
Arrival
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Achievement in Makeup and Hair Styling
WINNER: Suicide Squad
Star Trek Beyond
A Man Called Ove
Best Live Action Short Film
WINNER: Sing
Timecode
Silent Nights
La Femme et le TGV
Ennemis Intérieurs