Oscars 2017: See The Full Winners List

Kevin Winter/Getty

The stars are out tonight

On the glitziest night in Hollywood, the actors took their seats at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre. Once we'd finished commenting on all the red-carpet fashion, we were glued to the awards races.

With a stunning 14 nominations — the most of any contender this year — La La Land stood to break a record for most wins. The film about dreams and ambition in the City of Stars was vying for Oscars in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (for Emma Stone), Best Actor (for Ryan Gosling), and Best Original Song categories — to name just a few.

And although La La Land took home prizes in six categories, its Best Picture loss to the the critically acclaimed Moonlight made for one of the most embarrassing moments we've seen on Oscar night.

See the complete winners list below:

Best Picture

WINNER: Moonlight

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Actress

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Best Director

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Song

WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“The Empty Chair,” The James Foley Story

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER: O.J.: Made in America

13th

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

My Life as a Zucchini

Moana

Best Animated Short

WINNER: Piper

Pearl

Borrowed Time

Blind Vaysha

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Moonlight

Arrival

Fences

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Manchester by the Sea

La La Land

Hell or High Water

The Lobster

20th Century Women

Best Original Score

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Jackie

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Foreign Language Film

THE WINNER: The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Land of Mine

Tanna

A Man Called Ove

Achievement in Film Editing

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Moonlight

Arrival

Hell or High Water

Achievement in Production Design

WINNER: La La Land

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

Arrival

Passengers

Achievement in Visual Effects

WINNER: The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Kubo and the Two Strings

Doctor Strange

Deepwater Horizon

Achievement in Cinematography

WINNER: La La Land

Moonlight

Arrival

Silence

Lion

Best Documentary Short

WINNER: The White Helmets

Joe’s Violin

Extremis

Watani: My Homeland

4.1 Miles

Costume Design

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Allied

Jackie

Achievement in Sound Editing

WINNER: Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Deepwater Horizon

La La Land

Sully

Achievement in Sound Mixing

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

La La Land

Arrival

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Achievement in Makeup and Hair Styling

WINNER: Suicide Squad

Star Trek Beyond

A Man Called Ove

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: Sing

Timecode

Silent Nights

La Femme et le TGV

Ennemis Intérieurs