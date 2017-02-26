Bill Paxton, Of Titanic And Big Love Fame, Dead at 61

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor, producer, and director Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61. Variety reports that the cause of death was linked to complications following surgery.

Paxton recently wrapped shooting on The Circle — the thriller starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson scheduled for release later this year — in which he plays the part of Watson's father.

With his instantly recognizable voice thanks to his contributions to blockbusters like Alien, Apollo 13, Terminator, Titanic, and Twister, and a quick-drawing wit that shone in the majority of the parts he played, Paxton was a constant presence in film and television for three decades. His performance as polygamist family man Bill Hendrickson in HBO's Big Love earned him several Golden Globe nominations before the series concluded in 2011.

Paxton is survived by his wife, Louise Newbury, and his children, James and Lydia. His family has released a statement: "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."