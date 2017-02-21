Ed Sheeran ‘Smashed’ His Cover Of Little Mix’s ‘Touch’

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is a Little Mix superfan, and he’s not afraid to admit it.

While appearing on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge this morning (February 21), Sheeran proved as much when he covered the girl group’s lustful Glory Days single, “Touch.” Accompanied by a live band and a pair of backing vocalists, the “Shape of You” singer sped things up a bit, but honored the original tune’s flirty lightheartedness.

Before diving into the cover, Sheeran admitted that Little Mix was one of the only live shows he saw during his hiatus last year.

“Can I say that was the one concert I went to last year? I didn’t really go to any gigs and then I was in Milan and I’m a Little Mix fangirl,” Sheeran said. “They just have hits upon hits. There’s not a single song that comes out that I’m not like, ‘Oh, that’s gonna be in my head for a month now.’ They’re always on point.”

Luckily for him, Little Mix put their enthusiastic stamp of approval on Sheeran’s rendition of “Touch,” tweeting that he “smashed” the cover.