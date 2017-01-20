Little Mix Have Dudes Wrapped Around Their Fingers In ‘Touch’ Video

YouTube

I don’t know how it happened, but Little Mix have managed to get lost in a multi-colored maze full of men with six-packs. So, as is standard for the girl group, they wasted no time getting quite touchy-feely.

Such is the case in Little Mix’s new video for “Touch,” a standout banger from their latest album, Glory Days. The vid follows Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson as they roam the striped halls in thigh-high boots with male dancers in varying states of dress. They each do their own thing — chilling on chairs while the dudes fight for their attention — before finally coming together for an explosive dance sequence.

OK, so we know by the ending that Little Mix eventually made it out of the maze. That’s one mystery solved. As for what in the hell Perrie’s wearing throughout the video... we’re still trying to figure it out (some kind of nude latex corset over a pink hoodie?). But hey, at least she looks fierce AF.