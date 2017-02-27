The Fairly OddParents’ Cosmo Finds A Super-Strange BFF In Exclusive Clip

Nickelodeon

Butch Hartman helped shape our childhood with animated shows like The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, and now he's back at it again with a new creation. Bunsen Is a Beast, which premiered February 21, follows the adventures of Bunsen, the first beast to enroll in an all-human school. iCarly's Jeremy Rowley, a.k.a. Lewbert Sline, brings the title character to life. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

In this exclusive clip from the March 4 episode, "Beast of Friends," The Fairly OddParents' Cosmo, Wanda, and Timmy interact with Bunsen and his human pal, Mikey. Turns out, Cosmo and Bunsen met at Creature Con and have been besties ever since. Unfortunately, Mr. Crocker tries — once again — to capture the fairies, almost spoiling Bunsen and Cosmo's Friend-iversary. Check out the zany clip below.

This special crossover episode airs Saturday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.