Nickelodeon

The grouchy, gross, and garish doorman from iCarly is returning to Nickelodeon in one very appropriate role. Jeremy Rowley, better known by millennials as Louis "Lewbert" Sline — the foul man subjected to pranks by Carly, Sam, and Freddie — is playing another beast on TV.

Rowley is voicing the title role in the new Nicktoon series Bunsen Is a Beast, which stems from the mind of Butch Hartman, the creator of such gems as The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

Both Hartman and Danielle Morrow, Rowley's fellow iCarly star and IRL wife, shared the casting news on Instagram Thursday (January 26).

The cartoon follows Bunsen, the first beast to enroll in an all-human school. As Bunsen adjusts to life, his new friend and classmate, Mikey Munroe (voiced by Ben Giroux), shows him the ins and outs of hanging in the human world. Hartman shared a sneak peek recently, which you can check out below. You can totally hear Lewbert's high-pitched voice radiating from Bunsen.