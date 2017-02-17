Getty Images

Camila Cabello’s First Song Of 2017 Is An Intoxicating Trip With Cashmere Cat

For her first feature of 2017, Camila Cabello has wandered into the weird world of Ariana Grande collaborator Cashmere Cat.

Their new song together is a high-pitched trip through feelings of infatuation (and some wild beats). Instead of layering clean vocals over his production, Cashmere Cat whips Camila's voice through a bevy of effects, making her sound more like a giddy android than a girl-group expat.

"Love Incredible" will appear on Cashmere Cat's forthcoming debut album, Wild Love, and it's already showing off a more agitated side of the producer compared to his recent collaborations with Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.