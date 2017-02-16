Beyoncé Shares Intimate Pics From Solange’s Grammys After-Party

Getty Images

After picking up two awards and delivering a glowing performance at the Grammys last Sunday, Beyoncé moved on to phase two: the after-party.

The Lemonade singer’s celebratory soiree of choice was hosted by none other than her little sister, Solange. Bey posted a slew of photos from the event on her website today (February 16), which show her husband, Jay Z, and Solange’s hubby, Alan Ferguson, partying the night away. Other celeb attendees included Rashida Jones, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, and even Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child sisters, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Queen B also pulled off her third outfit change of the night, trading in her sequined red Grammys ensemble for a floor-length, cleavage-baring white gown that showed off her growing baby bump. Solange and Rowland, meanwhile, complemented each other in striking red numbers.

See all the photos from the A-list affair — as well as behind-the-scenes snaps from the Grammys — on Beyoncé’s website.