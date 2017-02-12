Beyoncé Just Delivered The Most Important Grammy Speech Of The Night

Getty Images/MTV

First Beyoncé shut down the Grammys with a masterful — and beautifully matriarchal — performance of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles." Then she accepted the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade with a powerful speech that spoke to the "pain and loss" that inspired the album.

Bey came prepared with the speech written in a gold envelope. (In case you haven't heard, Beyoncé is a literal god now, so every message delivered to us mere mortals comes via heavenly gold envelope.) "My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that will give a voice to our pain, our darkness, and our history — to confront issues that will make us uncomfortable," she said, before adding that Lemonade was a gift to her daughter Blue Ivy, her unborn twins, and "every child of every race."

In case you missed it, here's Beyoncé's full speech:

"Thank you to the Grammy voters for this incredible honor. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to beautifully capture the profundity of deep Southern culture. I thank God for my family, my wonderful husband, my beautiful daughter, my fans for bringing me so much happiness and support. We all experience pain and loss, and often, we become inaudible. My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that will give a voice to our pain, our darkness, and our history — to confront issues that will make us uncomfortable. It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so that they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys and see themselves, and have no doubt that they're beautiful, intelligent, and capable. This is something that I want for every child of every race. I feel it's vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes. Thank you again for honoring Lemonade. Have a beautiful evening. Thank you for tonight. This is incredible."

