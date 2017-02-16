Getty Images

North West may have stayed home for Fashion Week, but that isn't stopping her from MAKING THE PLAYGROUND HER RUNWAY. Yesterday, her aunt Kourtney Kardashian posted a pic of her wearing a custom leather jacket with the lyrics "WOKE UP AND FELT THE VIBE" from Kanye West's "Famous" painted on the back.

It's also got some cute li'l flowers on there.

While I wondered if this jacket was a peek at the elusive kids collection Kim and Kanye have hinted they're working on, it's actually custom made by artist Elizabeth Ilsley

Once again, North West proves she is the best-dressed member of the Kardashian klan.