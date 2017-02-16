Noel Vasquez/GC Images + Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Liam Payne Didn't Even Try To Play It Cool With Drake Backstage

Liam Payne may be hard at work on his breakout solo album, but, hey: Pop stars need off-nights, and he made a point to take a break from the studio to say hey to one of his favorite rappers after a gig in jolly ol' Londontown.

Drake played O2 Arena in the British capital on February 15, and Payne snuck backstage for a pic with this "genius."

Does this mean a collaboration's in the cards? Both Payne and Drake have their respective plates full thanks to international tours (Drake's in the U.K. through February 23), Young Money reunions, and (potentially) impending fatherhood. It looks like this was simply a guy working his connections to catch a show and say hey to the star afterwards.

Who knows, though: Maybe Drake thinks the singer's keeping tabs on Payne's solo career and thinks he's a genius, too.