Drake And Nicki Minaj Have Reunited And It Feels So Good

Well, well, well, would you look at that? It appears Drake and Nicki Minaj are friends again.

The two teased fans for years with their “are they or aren’t they?” chemistry, but their relationship turned sour after Nicki’s romance with Drake nemesis Meek Mill. The Toronto MC said last year that he wasn’t on speaking terms with Nicki, but now that Omeeka is no more, it looks like the Young Money band’s getting back together.

On Wednesday (February 1), Nicki posted a photo of her and Drake that’s unfortunately lacking anything by way of a caption, context, date, or location (we know Drake’s currently overseas on his Boy Meets World tour, so it very well could’ve been taken before today). But who cares? All that matters is these two are reunited at last.

Mere minutes later, Nicki followed up with another promising snap: one of her, Drake, and Lil Wayne with cheesy grins plastered on their faces. “#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney,” Nicki wrote in the caption, tagging Young Money president Mack Maine. He reposted the pic and wrote, “The Big 3! My family! I honestly missed this sh*t! Had to make em laugh to get that magic out! Ps Nicki take a 100 pics to get the one lol..da Queen #2017 #Mula #UnitedWeStand #FreeC5.”

The only question is, will this long-awaited reunion culminate in new music? All three artists have projects on the horizon: there’s Drake’s More Life playlist, Nicki’s upcoming fourth album, and Lil Wayne’s trio of slated 2017 releases, including Tha Carter V, Dedication 6, and Funeral. Here’s hoping plenty of Young Money features and collaborations grace our ears soon.