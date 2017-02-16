Marc Piasecki/GC Images + John Shearer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Sia Wants Kanye West To Back Away From The Fur After His Yeezy Show

Now that the models have walked and Kanye West has introduced the fifth season of his Yeezy line, Sia has noticed that her occasional collaborator is working with certain materials on his garments — and she's not a fan.

The pop star, who's vegan and a passionate PETA supporter, tweeted a simple question at West following the conclusion of his Yeezy Season 5 show at New York Fashion Week on February 15: "Would you consider going fur free?"

Shots straight off the Yeezy runway show that fur collars, shearling details, and other animal-based materials — like leather and suede — are worked into several looks. That's likely what inspired Sia to send over a (quite grisly) video detailing what happens to rabbits before they become, uh, rabbit coats.

It's definitely a change in pace from her celeb-to-celeb interactions on the social media platform — she was tweeting up a storm on Grammy night, singing the praises of Beyoncé, Anderson .Paak, and others — but this is clearly a cause close to Sia's heart, as she's imploring West to have a change of his as far as textiles are concerned.