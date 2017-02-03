Kanye West Reschedules Yeezy Show After Fashion Week Drama

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Kanye West has mounted both impressive Yeezy productions (see Season 3's affair at Madison Square Garden in February of 2015) and utter disasters (Season 4's sweltering, problematic Roosevelt Island showing) to display his designs.

Now that Season 5 is ready for its debut, it seems like the latest installment of West's foray at New York Fashion Week got off on a not-so-great foot, and he's working to keep it from moving in a negative direction.

As reported by Women's Wear Daily, West didn't check in with the Council of Fashion Designers of America — the keepers of the NYFW calendar — before scheduling his show. The presentation, which was initially to take place at 5 p.m. on February 15, directly conflicted with Marchesa's. CFDA's president and CEO, Steven Kolb, said West's cavalier approach to NYFW wasn't cool, as his disregard for going through the "proper channels" to schedule his show was "disruptive to the whole week and unfair to designers who have secured spots through the formal procedure."

To his credit, West was quick to fix his gaffe. The Yeezy Season 5 show has been rescheduled and bumped up to a 3 p.m. slot, and Kolb is pleased: "The CFDA appreciates Kanye’s outreach and effort, and we look forward to working with him far in advance to integrate Yeezy into the schedule in seasons to come."

(No word yet as to whether or not West and Kim Kardashian's North-inspired kids clothing will feature on February 15, but fingers crossed Nori makes her runway debut.)

All's well that ends well, so here's hoping Yeezy Season 5 feels more like progress and less like a big, bad step backward.