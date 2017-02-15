Beauty And The Beast’s Luke Evans Singing ‘Gaston’ Might Make You Fall In Love

Walt Disney Pictures

Dan Stevens may get to play the Good Guy in Beauty and the Beast, but it's Luke Evans who will always have a special place in our hearts. (Have you heard him sing Adele?!) The handsome Welshman stopped by Good Morning America this week to premiere the first look at "Gaston," the sidesplitting showstopper his smarmy character sings with Josh Gad’s Le Fou in the live-action remake. Trust us, no one sings like Gaston.

While this snippet of "Gaston" will sound incredibly familiar to fans of the 1991 animated classic, the full version will feature some alternate lyrics, written decades ago by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman. Disney fanatics, prepare yourselves accordingly.

"The guys ... at Disney reviewed all the transcripts and recordings," Evans told EW. "They've been able to go back through those hours and hours of recorded footage and listen to lyrics that were written and never used, which are actually gems. For the audience who know the song immensely well — which I think is most people — you will hear a few new lines, which are really, really special."

Stevens also sings a new ballad called "For Evermore," one of three original songs written by Menken and lyricist Tim Rice for the live-action film. And earlier this month, we got the full version of Ariana Grande and John Legend's team-up on the timeless title song.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17.