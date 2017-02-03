Hear Ariana Grande And John Legend’s Enchanting ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Duet In Its Entirety

Getty Images / Walt Disney Pictures

It's a tale as old as time: two pop stars singing a sentimental duet on an animated film's soundtrack. Now it's Ariana Grande and John Legend's turn to uphold the seminal tradition with Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast.

The enchanting full version of Grande and Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" has been released after a snippet was heard in the film's epic final trailer. The silky duet, from composers Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman originally performed by Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson, will be featured in the buzzy live-action film adaptation starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. (Angela Lansbury sung it as Mrs. Potts in the 1991 animated film, and the song even took home the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1992.)

While every tune from the animated classic will be featured in the new film, Menken and lyricist Tim Rice worked on three original songs for the film, including a Stevens-sung ballad called "For Evermore" — performed by Josh Groban on the soundtrack — and another slow-tempo track called "Days in the Sun," which will be sung by the entire cast. (Expect at least one of these new additions to be nominated for Best Song at the 2018 Academy Awards.) Meanwhile, Dion will sing an emotional ballad called "How Does a Moment Last Forever" over the film's final credits.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17, 2017.