Alfalfa From The Little Rascals Got Married (But Not To Darla)

Someone alert the Little Rascals that their leader, Alfalfa, has officially left the "He-Man Woman Haters Club" for good. Actor Bug Hall, who portrayed Alfalfa in the 1994 film, married his sweetheart, Jill Marie DeGroff, over the weekend in Encino, California. He posted pics from the wedding on Valentine's Day, captioning the adorable Insta, "I will."

Three weeks before the big day, Hall shared a heartwarming message about his now-bride: "I have never felt so much good in my life as when I'm with this woman whom is soon to be my bride, and that is the lesser good of love, because I have also never been a better man than the one I am with her. THAT is true love. I will never cease to grow each day to be the man that she deserves." D'aww!

Hall's groomsmen included some familiar faces. His Little Rascals costar Zachary Mabry (Porky), and Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie — Hall's writing partner — helped celebrate Hall's special day on Saturday (February 11).

Henrie actually brought his fiancée as his plus-one to the wedding, so Hall and DeGroff might be attending Henrie's upcoming nuptials soon enough.

Congrats to the newlyweds!