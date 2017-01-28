David Henrie's Engagement Story Will Make You Believe In Actual Magic

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

Former wizard David Henrie recently lost his man bun, but found a fiancée. On Friday (January 27), the Wizards of Waverly Place star kicked off the weekend by announcing his engagement to Maria Cahill, a.k.a. his "best friend." The 27-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his exciting news, and included the link to his sweet proposal story.

"I always debated keeping my personal life private or public, but you guys have meant so much to me over the years, I just have to share my JOY :)," he captioned, adding how he can't wait to be a married man.

In an interview with Blog De Los Angeles, Henrie candidly opens up about meeting his soon-to-be wife and planning his elaborate proposal to her.

The duo first encountered each other at an event, and Henrie was instantly smitten with the Miss Delaware star. He loved how when asked about her future plans, she said she wanted to be a mom. Henrie confesses he can't wait to have kids soon and teases, "Children are like flowers, you can’t have too many of them." Considering how much of a dad he is to his godson, it's a no-brainer he'll be a great father to his own kids.

Henrie's proposal to Cahill was nothing short of ~magical~, including a private helicopter ride to an island to see a historical landmark in San Juan Capistrano. All his friends were in on it and helped him get Cahill to the mission. Henrie wrote his fiancée a proposal letter, detailing their life together that's made him the happiest man. Plus, he flew out her entire family — her parents and six siblings — as an added surprise after he popped the question.

Naturally, Henrie was so nervous as he got down on one knee, everything else became a blur. "You need to put this ring on yourself," Henrie told Cahill, "because if I do it, I might drop it!" That sounds like such a Justin Russo thing to do. Like they say, life imitates art.

"Every time I see her, I’m taken aback," Henrie gushed. "And she knows, because every time I see her I give her such a hug, like I haven’t seen her in a year!" Congrats to the happy couple!