Frank Ocean Discusses The Making Of Blonde In A Rare Interview

Getty Images

Frank Ocean has maintained his usual air of elusiveness since dropping Endless and Blonde last fall, but he finally opens up in a recently unearthed, on-camera interview.

In the clip — which appears to be from a leaked promotional video — Ocean sits on a stool in a bright white room and discusses the creative process behind Blonde.

“There's no fantasy on this record,” he says. “It's all, for better or for worse, autobiographical, and just my experience. The foundation of what’s made me who I am today.”

The 29-year-old singer also reflects on using fan expectations as “fuel,” saying, “I think making this project, I haven’t shied away from expectations. I really tried to use it as fuel, because people have a positive association with what I do and what I make, and they expect something that’s good. So, OK, how do you convert that into a better moment, a better song, a better album, a better presentation?”

The source of the original interview footage is still unclear, but it’s a fascinating find nonetheless. See the video below.