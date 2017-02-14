Chrissy Teigen Lip-Synchs John Legend’s ‘Ordinary People’ In Lingerie

Jason Merritt/Getty

Is there anything this couple can’t do?

As a co-host of Lip Sync Battle, Chrissy Teigen is a seasoned pro at lip-synching. So to celebrate Valentine's Day with Love magazine, she decided to lip-synch husband John Legend's "Ordinary People" in lingerie. It's the gift you didn't ask for, but one you're very glad you received.

"She wanted to get John over and sing to him," editor-in-chief Katie Grand said about the video, which was directed by Rankin.

Teigen modeled the most romantic Agent Provocateur lingerie while Legend kind of just stood there and looked pretty. It was a much more posh look than the coordinating onesies they've worn previously.

Those are some serious relationship goals that go far beyond helping your significant other take their jewelry off.